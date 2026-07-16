Every beauty professional faces these obstacles—Be+Well brings the solutions, suppliers, and strategies to overcome them.

Rising Product & Supply Costs Margins are tight, and supplier prices keep climbing. Discover brands with better pricing, compare alternatives side-by-side, and lock in show-exclusive deals that protect your profitability without compromising quality.

Staying Ahead of Trends Client requests change faster than ever—balayage today, money piece tomorrow. Stay ahead with trend forecasting sessions, see product launches before they go mainstream, and learn techniques your competition hasn't mastered yet.

Finding Quality Tools That Last Bad tools cost you time, money, and hand health. Test professional-grade clippers, shears, styling tools, and equipment in person before you invest—feel the weight, check performance, and choose tools that deliver results without breaking down.

Client Retention & Loyalty Attracting new clients is expensive and keeping them is profitable. Learn service upgrades, retail strategies, and client experience techniques that turn one-time visitors into loyal regulars.