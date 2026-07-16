The Ultimate Event for Beauty, Hair and Salon Professionals
For 108 years, the International Beauty Show (IBS) has been where beauty and hair professionals come to discover their favorite brands, world-class education, and unmatched community. Now, IBS is uniting with IECSC into one powerful brand. Perfect your craft at Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show.
BUY TICKETS! Early Bird Pricing thru January 15 - get in early and save up to 35% on tickets!
Your Expo Experience, Perfected
Challenges Beauty Pros are Facing … Solved at Be+Well New York
Every beauty professional faces these obstacles—Be+Well brings the solutions, suppliers, and strategies to overcome them.
Rising Product & Supply Costs
Margins are tight, and supplier prices keep climbing. Discover brands with better pricing, compare alternatives side-by-side, and lock in show-exclusive deals that protect your profitability without compromising quality.
Staying Ahead of Trends
Client requests change faster than ever—balayage today, money piece tomorrow. Stay ahead with trend forecasting sessions, see product launches before they go mainstream, and learn techniques your competition hasn't mastered yet.
Finding Quality Tools That Last
Bad tools cost you time, money, and hand health. Test professional-grade clippers, shears, styling tools, and equipment in person before you invest—feel the weight, check performance, and choose tools that deliver results without breaking down.
Client Retention & Loyalty
Attracting new clients is expensive and keeping them is profitable. Learn service upgrades, retail strategies, and client experience techniques that turn one-time visitors into loyal regulars.
Adapting to Changing Client Expectations
Clients want more than just hair or nails, they want wellness and personalized experiences. Discover how to expand your services and meet evolving demands without losing your identity.
Discover the Instruments of Perfection
Journey through a playground for beauty and wellness innovation and inspiration where you’ll find specialized neighborhoods with over 450+ exhibitors showcasing the newest trends, tools, products, and equipment that power the pros. Experience hands-on demonstrations, exclusive previews, and the tools that will take you and your business to new heights.
Discover Beauty Products & Services Across These Categories
Hair Styling Tools & Appliances
Hair Loss + Scalp Solutions
Styling + Color Products
Hair Extensions + Wigs
Barbering + Men’s Grooming Products + Supplies
Furniture + Fixtures
Shears + Implements
Private Label + White Label
Apparel & Uniforms
Salon Towels & Operating Sundries
Nails + Cosmetics + Lashes
Brow Products, Tools + Supplies
Spa + Wellness Products
Marketing Services
Software + Tech Platforms
Retail Apparel + Accessories
Key Topics You Can Master at Be+Well New York
Hair Techniques & Trends
Learn the latest innovations in cutting, coloring, and styling from renowned educators and influencers shaping the industry's future.
Makeup & Nail Enhancements
Unleash your creativity and boost your earning potential with expert-led education in makeup artistry and nail enhancements.
Business Growth & Leadership
Frameworks top beauty & wellness leaders use to scale smart, inspire teams, and grow with purpose.
Strategic Profitability
Master pricing, KPIs, and systems that turn creativity and client care into lasting success.
Marketing, Branding & Digital Mastery
Build visibility through AI, storytelling, and social strategies that convert.
Game-Changing Sessions for Salon and Beauty Pros
Where Masters Takes the Stage
Join fellow masters who understand that perfection isn’t a destination – it’s a continuous journey.
This is your chance to learn from the masters who’ve spent decades refining their expertise and discover techniques, insights, and trade secrets that will transform how you approach your work.