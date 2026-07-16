 

Is Now Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show

March 7-9, 2027
Javits Convention Center

Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York
Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show New York
 
 
Conference Sessions Free Classes Speaker Line-up 2027 Exhibitors Expo Experiences School/Student Program Ticket Pricing
A crowd at the Be+Well doors

The Ultimate Event for Beauty, Hair and Salon Professionals

For 108 years, the International Beauty Show (IBS) has been where beauty and hair professionals come to discover their favorite brands, world-class education, and unmatched community. Now, IBS is uniting with IECSC into one powerful brand. Perfect your craft at Be+Well | Beauty and Wellness Show.
 

BUY TICKETS!  Early Bird Pricing thru January 15 - get in early and save up to 35% on tickets!

Master Your Craft.

Build Your Brand.

FOR SALON OWNERS

a

For Salon Owners

Build the Business That Stands Out

FOR HAIRSTYLISTS & COLORISTS

a

For Hairstylists & Colorists

Elevate Your Artistry Behind the Chair

FOR BARBERS

a

For Barbers

Sharpen Your Craft & Your Business

FOR SPECIALTY TECHNICIANS

a

For Specialty Technicians

Perfect Nails, Makeup, Lashes, Wax, Brows & More

Be+Well Who Attends - Beauty

Your Expo Experience, Perfected

Curated spaces, education and experiences that turn your professional development and shopping into unforgettable moments and connections.

Expo Hall

Expo Hall

View Exhibitor List

Glam + Glow Stage

Glam + Glow Stage

View Schedule

Show Experiences

Show Experiences

Learn More

Product Focused Education

Product Focused Education

View Schedule

Speaker Line-Up

Speaker Line-Up

View Speakers

Education Schedule

Education Schedule

View Schedule

Nails & Makeup Competition

Nails & Makeup Competition

Coming Soon

Challenges Beauty Pros are Facing … Solved at Be+Well New York

Every beauty professional faces these obstacles—Be+Well brings the solutions, suppliers, and strategies to overcome them.

Rising Product & Supply Costs

Rising Product & Supply Costs

Margins are tight, and supplier prices keep climbing. Discover brands with better pricing, compare alternatives side-by-side, and lock in show-exclusive deals that protect your profitability without compromising quality.

Staying Ahead of Trends

Staying Ahead of Trends

Client requests change faster than ever—balayage today, money piece tomorrow. Stay ahead with trend forecasting sessions, see product launches before they go mainstream, and learn techniques your competition hasn't mastered yet.

Finding Quality Tools That Last

Finding Quality Tools That Last

Bad tools cost you time, money, and hand health. Test professional-grade clippers, shears, styling tools, and equipment in person before you invest—feel the weight, check performance, and choose tools that deliver results without breaking down.

 

Client Retention & Loyalty

Client Retention & Loyalty

Attracting new clients is expensive and keeping them is profitable. Learn service upgrades, retail strategies, and client experience techniques that turn one-time visitors into loyal regulars.

Adapting to Changing Client Expectations

Adapting to Changing Client Expectations

Clients want more than just hair or nails, they want wellness and personalized experiences. Discover how to expand your services and meet evolving demands without losing your identity.

 

Beauty page

Discover the Instruments of Perfection

Journey through a playground for beauty and wellness innovation and inspiration where you’ll find specialized neighborhoods with over 450+ exhibitors showcasing the newest trends, tools, products, and equipment that power the pros. Experience hands-on demonstrations, exclusive previews, and the tools that will take you and your business to new heights. 

Explore the Exhibitor Line-up

Discover Beauty Products & Services Across These Categories

Hair Styling Tools & Appliances

Hair Styling Tools & Appliances

Hair Loss + Scalp Solutions

Hair Loss + Scalp Solutions

Styling + Color Products

Styling + Color Products

Hair Extensions + Wigs

Hair Extensions + Wigs

Barbering + Men’s Grooming Products + Supplies

Barbering + Men’s Grooming Products + Supplies

Furniture + Fixtures

Furniture + Fixtures

Shears + Implements

Shears + Implements

Private Label + White Label

Private Label + White Label

Apparel & Uniforms

Apparel & Uniforms

Salon Towels & Operating Sundries

Salon Towels & Operating Sundries

Nails + Cosmetics + Lashes

Nails + Cosmetics + Lashes

Brow Products, Tools + Supplies

Brow Products, Tools + Supplies

Spa + Wellness Products

Spa + Wellness Products

Marketing Services

Marketing Services

Software + Tech Platforms

Software + Tech Platforms

Retail Apparel + Accessories

Retail Apparel + Accessories

Key Topics You Can Master at Be+Well New York

 
Hair Techniques & Trends

Hair Techniques & Trends

Learn the latest innovations in cutting, coloring, and styling from renowned educators and influencers shaping the industry's future.

 
Makeup & Nail Enhancements

Makeup & Nail Enhancements

Unleash your creativity and boost your earning potential with expert-led education in makeup artistry and nail enhancements.

 
Business Growth & Leadership

Business Growth & Leadership

Frameworks top beauty & wellness leaders use to scale smart, inspire teams, and grow with purpose.

 
Strategic Profitability

Strategic Profitability

Master pricing, KPIs, and systems that turn creativity and client care into lasting success.

 
Marketing, Branding & Digital Mastery

Marketing, Branding & Digital Mastery

Build visibility through AI, storytelling, and social strategies that convert.

Explore Conference Highlights
See Full Conference Schedule

Game-Changing Sessions for Salon and Beauty Pros

Where Masters Takes the Stage

Join fellow masters who understand that perfection isn’t a destination – it’s a continuous journey.

This is your chance to learn from the masters who’ve spent decades refining their expertise and discover techniques, insights, and trade secrets that will transform how you approach your work.

 

Beauty

Kell Grace

Kell Grace

Master Stylist

KellGrace
David Lopez

David Lopez

Celebrity Hairstylist, Beauty Expert & Content Creator
Keya Neal

Keya Neal

Hair Color Expert & Cultural Wellness Consultant

Texture vs. Race
Nick Arrojo

Nick Arrojo

Owner

ARROJO
Jalia Pettis

Jalia Pettis

Visionary

3Jay Productions
See the Full Speaker Line Up

Pick the 2027 Ticket Pass that Fits Your Schedule and Budget

Be a part of a comprehensive event that challenges, inspires, and advances your professional excellence. You’ll find conference sessions that refine your technique, expand your skills, and future-proof your business.

VIP PASS + EXPO

The Complete Master Plan

Experience Be+Well without limits. The VIP Pass includes a 3-day expo access, choice of 5 conference sessions, fast track badge pick-up, swag bag with products from your fave brands, and access to product focused education.  The ultimate investment for professionals who want unrestricted access to every opportunity.
 
 

VIEW ALL TICKET OPTIONS

NEW! ESSENTIALS PASS + EXPO

One Day Expo, One Class, Endless Inspiration   

The Essentials Pass includes 1-day expo access and your choice of 1 conference session. Explore 450+ exhibitors on the day that fits your schedule, then sharpen your skills with the class that matters most to you. Ideal for professionals who want a focused, flexible way to experience Be+Well.
 
 

VIEW ALL TICKET OPTIONS

EXPO PASS

Shop, Discover, Connect

Choose a 1 or  3-day expo access pass showcasing 450+ exhibitors across specialized beauty, spa, wellness, and fitness neighborhoods. Touch, test, and purchase the latest innovations with exclusive show floor pricing. Access exhibitor demonstrations, product launches, and show floor networking opportunities. Plus add-on any individual conference sessions.

VIEW ALL TICKET OPTIONS

Their self-care is your business. Perfecting your craft is ours.

Join us at the 108-year home of beauty, hair, esthetics, spa, and wellness professionals. 

Same community. Limitless Opportunities. Sharper education.